Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.16

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 77549578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LK. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Luckin Coffee by 118.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Luckin Coffee during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Luckin Coffee during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

About Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.