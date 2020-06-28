Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) and Giggles N Hugs (NASDAQ:GIGL) Critical Review

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) and Giggles N Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Luckin Coffee and Giggles N Hugs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luckin Coffee 0 1 2 0 2.67 Giggles N Hugs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luckin Coffee presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,233.33%. Given Luckin Coffee’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luckin Coffee is more favorable than Giggles N Hugs.

Profitability

This table compares Luckin Coffee and Giggles N Hugs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luckin Coffee N/A N/A N/A Giggles N Hugs -25.05% N/A -52.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luckin Coffee and Giggles N Hugs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luckin Coffee $125.27 million 2.59 -$241.26 million N/A N/A Giggles N Hugs $2.43 million 0.14 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Giggles N Hugs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luckin Coffee.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of Luckin Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Luckin Coffee beats Giggles N Hugs on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 2,370 stores, including 2,163 pick-up stores, 109 relax stores, and 98 delivery kitchens in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Giggles N Hugs

Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. owns and operates kid-friendly restaurants with play areas for children in 10 years and younger in California. It owns and operates a restaurant in the Westfield Topanga shopping center in Woodland Hills; and a restaurant in the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California. The company was formerly known as Teacher's Pet, Inc. and changed its name to Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. in August 2010. Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.