LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.39% of LivePerson worth $35,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,731,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 27.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,224,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after buying an additional 697,633 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,776,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,717,000 after buying an additional 449,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $12,870,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter worth $7,111,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 12,047 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $441,763.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $260,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,762 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

