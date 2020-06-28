Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linx S.A. operates as a software development company. It designs and develops management and performance software for retail, as well as focuses on payment options and digital transformation. The company serves automotive, e-commerce, pharmacy, laundries, fashion and electronic industries. Linx S.A. is based in SP, Brazil. “

Get Linx alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LINX. Credit Suisse Group cut Linx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC raised Linx from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Linx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Linx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Linx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

NASDAQ:LINX opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. Linx has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Linx in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Linx in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linx in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linx in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Linx during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Linx (LINX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.