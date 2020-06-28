Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,762,000 after buying an additional 216,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,222,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,668,000 after buying an additional 71,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,934,000 after buying an additional 247,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,815,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,366,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.