LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.71.
LMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
