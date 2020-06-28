Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.29% of Xperi worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 276.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 272,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 199,735 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 17.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 4.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 4.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 216.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 347,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 237,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. Xperi Corp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.86 million, a PE ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xperi Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

