L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LRLCY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of L OREAL CO/ADR stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. L OREAL CO/ADR has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $64.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

