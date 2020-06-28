Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,211,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,746 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $32,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 192.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.73. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

