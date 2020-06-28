Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Position Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $30,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Kirby by 295.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 133,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,284,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,867,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,646,000 after buying an additional 1,283,415 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $52,070.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,367.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $31,387.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

KEX opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

