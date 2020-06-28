KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

WCC opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.03. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 61.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,134,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 808,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in WESCO International by 121.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 238,134 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WESCO International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.