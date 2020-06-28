Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €540.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €540.00 ($606.74) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

KER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €431.00 ($484.27) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €520.00 ($584.27) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €560.00 ($629.21) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €589.00 ($661.80) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($617.98) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €552.33 ($620.60).

Shares of KER opened at €477.00 ($535.96) on Friday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($468.99). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €471.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €510.20.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

