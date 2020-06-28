Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

KALU has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.11. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $71,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,254 shares of company stock valued at $637,813. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

