JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 186,687 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after buying an additional 49,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $26,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at $780,285.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $217,750. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CDXS stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $669.86 million, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Codexis from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.