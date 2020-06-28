Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,966,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after buying an additional 990,502 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,934,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 41.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,178,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,391,000 after buying an additional 1,514,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,052,000 after buying an additional 2,125,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after buying an additional 541,144 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

JELD stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.83. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jeld-Wen news, CEO Gary S. Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,033.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

