Jefferies Financial Group Increases Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 154

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 146 ($1.86) to GBX 154 ($1.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 165 ($2.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) price objective (up from GBX 165 ($2.10)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 183 ($2.33) to GBX 163 ($2.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 140 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 177.71 ($2.26).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TW stock opened at GBX 142.55 ($1.81) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 148.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 154.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.39 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In related news, insider Chris Carney acquired 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £161.40 ($205.42) per share, with a total value of £15,010.20 ($19,104.24). Also, insider Jennie Daly acquired 119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £127.70 ($162.53) per share, with a total value of £15,196.30 ($19,341.10). Insiders purchased a total of 310 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,270 over the last ninety days.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.