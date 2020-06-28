Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.51. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at $131,127,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,377,000. 361 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.