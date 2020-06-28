Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Position Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 22,210.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 103.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

JBL stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. Jabil Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

