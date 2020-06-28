Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,841 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $60.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $73.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.49.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,200 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

