Investors Buy High Volume of PDC Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 10,053 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,343% compared to the typical daily volume of 292 put options.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland purchased 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,988.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at $282,729.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 145.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PDC Energy by 122.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 60.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($8.14). The company had revenue of $757.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

PDCE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.