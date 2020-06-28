Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 929,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,456 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SPX were worth $30,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 561.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 455,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth about $22,550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPX by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 330,329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPX by 3,488.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after acquiring an additional 328,364 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPX by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 536,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 322,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. SPX Corp has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.43 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPX Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $738,399.75. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPXC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

