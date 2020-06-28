Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161,867 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.75% of Robert Half International worth $32,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $63.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

