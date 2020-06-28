Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,303 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $32,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 45,336 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 83,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $90.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

