Invesco Ltd. Sells 70,734 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,119,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 9.51% of PDF Solutions worth $36,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDFS. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 21.2% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,659,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 290,369 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 505.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 231,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1,028.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 230,471 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1,176.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 131,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $18.67 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PDF Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

