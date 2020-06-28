Invesco Ltd. Sells 422,072 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,425,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,072 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of News worth $30,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in News by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 67,539 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in News by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 72,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in News by 24.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,508,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in News by 6.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in News by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 404,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $11.48 on Friday. News Corp has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

