Invesco Ltd. Sells 386,434 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 386,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $36,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Securities raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

GLPI stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

