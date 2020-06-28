Invesco Ltd. Sells 196,783 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,783 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $32,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $67,000.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OLLI opened at $98.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

