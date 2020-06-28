Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,883,981 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,722,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,883,981 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $33,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 138.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 168.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPK. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

