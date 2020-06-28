Invesco Ltd. Sells 163,903 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.42% of United Continental worth $32,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Continental by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 356,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Raymond James downgraded United Continental to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.94.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

