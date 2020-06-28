Invesco Ltd. Sells 153,008 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,008 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.01% of DXC Technology worth $33,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,930,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 102.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DXC opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).
