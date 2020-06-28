Invesco Ltd. Sells 153,008 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,008 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.01% of DXC Technology worth $33,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,930,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 102.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.