Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831,126 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of Healthequity worth $34,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,097,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter worth $2,278,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 948.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 85,341 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 40,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthequity alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,701.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $57.86 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.