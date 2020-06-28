Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743,866 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 489,160 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of American Airlines Group worth $33,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the airline’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 34,241 shares of the airline’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the airline’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.70. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

