Invesco Ltd. Purchases 455,146 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 455,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.43% of Radian Group worth $35,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $42,796.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RDN stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

