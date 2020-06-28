Invesco Ltd. Purchases 369,378 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,009,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,378 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.18% of nVent Electric worth $33,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,484,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524,956 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,377,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,403,000 after purchasing an additional 271,721 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,190,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 93,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,096,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 56,815 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVT opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

