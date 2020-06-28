Invesco Ltd. Purchases 314,314 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 224.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.73% of Five9 worth $34,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,702,000 after buying an additional 231,524 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Five9 by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,335,000 after purchasing an additional 235,882 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Five9 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,316,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Five9 by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,252,000 after purchasing an additional 404,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Five9 by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $876,637.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,127 shares in the company, valued at $5,861,179.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,145,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,750.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,383 shares of company stock worth $12,624,725. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.27. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $109.90. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,077.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

