Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $30,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBSI shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider John Robert Garrett acquired 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $30,318.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBSI opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $881.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.36%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

