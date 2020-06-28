Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 967,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,419 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $32,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 491,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,715,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,423,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,416,000 after buying an additional 74,292 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 24.7% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

