Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 562,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $31,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,724,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after acquiring an additional 196,932 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 122.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after acquiring an additional 196,079 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 973,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after acquiring an additional 103,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $4,756,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOH stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOH shares. Compass Point raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

