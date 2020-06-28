Invesco Ltd. Has $36.32 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Hasbro worth $36,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hasbro by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,409 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $154,444,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Hasbro by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $134,667,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $52,073,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average is $82.92. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

