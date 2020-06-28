Invesco Ltd. Has $34.23 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,382 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Pembina Pipeline worth $34,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 13,124,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,218 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,794,000 after acquiring an additional 684,504 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,661,000 after acquiring an additional 231,461 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,190,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,002,000 after acquiring an additional 936,880 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,279,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after acquiring an additional 415,679 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

PBA opened at $23.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 91.50%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

