Invesco Ltd. Has $33.79 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.08% of Fox Factory worth $33,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,046,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,056,000 after purchasing an additional 179,451 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,285,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 606,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 823,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,310,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In related news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FOXF opened at $79.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.77. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

