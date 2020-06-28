Invesco Ltd. Has $33.17 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.64% of Washington Federal worth $33,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $25.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. Washington Federal Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $97,591.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,440.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

