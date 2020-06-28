Invesco Ltd. Has $33.06 Million Stock Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Graham were worth $33,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,830,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,941,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Graham by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GHC opened at $327.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.88. Graham Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $267.89 and a twelve month high of $756.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.44 by ($4.95). The business had revenue of $732.26 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

