Invesco Ltd. Has $32.77 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,363 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $32,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEG. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

