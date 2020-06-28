Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.20% of WD-40 worth $33,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in WD-40 by 83.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,149,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WD-40 by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,633,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,352,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,967,000 after buying an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WD-40 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $192.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.80 and a 200-day moving average of $185.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

