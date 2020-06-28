Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,057,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,556 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $35,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,518.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,147,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after buying an additional 1,104,063 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 976,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,708,000 after buying an additional 122,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 844,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after buying an additional 85,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,123,000 after buying an additional 140,582 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 601,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,542,000 after buying an additional 118,093 shares during the period.

Shares of XSLV opened at $32.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20.

