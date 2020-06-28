Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $34,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after buying an additional 685,612 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,706,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after buying an additional 658,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,720,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $6,531,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after buying an additional 182,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $174,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,694.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,661.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

