Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $34,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

