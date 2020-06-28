Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $33,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,282,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $41.83.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.