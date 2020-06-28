Invesco Ltd. Acquires 403,865 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.39% of Nordstrom worth $33,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 872,014 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 61,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 37.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 831,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 228,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 295.7% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

